Goldman’s Petershill sets IPO price at 320-380 pence a share By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:)’s Petershill Partners private equity division has set a price range for its London market listing at 320-380 pence per share, implying a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion to $5.9 billion, according to a bookrunner.
Petershill takes minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.
