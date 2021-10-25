Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

Article content

Goldman Sachs said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude oil prices above its year-end forecast of $90 per barrel.

The U.S. investment bank said it expected oil demand will shortly reach pre-COVID-19 levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) as consumption in Asia rebounds after the Delta COVID-19 wave.

In addition, the bank estimated gas-to-oil switching may contribute at least 1 million bpd to oil demand.

“While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast,” Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24.