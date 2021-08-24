Goldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc told employees that from Tuesday anyone entering its offices in the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will also require that masks be worn in offices regardless of vaccination status from Wednesday, while fully vaccinated employees will receive weekly COVID-19 tests starting on Sept. 7, the memo said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, a certification that public health officials hope will convince unvaccinated Americans that the shot is safe and effective.