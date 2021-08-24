Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. The Goldman Sachs headquarters is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton



(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) told employees on Tuesday that anyone entering the investment bank’s U.S. offices, including clients, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will also require everyone to wear masks at its offices regardless of vaccination status starting on Wednesday, and fully vaccinated employees will receive weekly COVID-19 tests starting on Sept. 7, according to the memo.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.