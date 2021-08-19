Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content AMSTERDAM — Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday Goldman Sachs will buy NNIP, its asset management arm, for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the American firm since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to make the bank’s revenue stream less reliant on earnings from global markets and advising on deals. “This acquisition allows us to accelerate our growth strategy and broaden our asset management platform,” Solomon said in a statement.