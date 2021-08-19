Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content AMSTERDAM — Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will buy Dutch insurer NN Group’s asset management arm for 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in the biggest acquisition by the U.S. company since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018. The deal is part of Solomon’s strategy to make the bank’s revenue stream less reliant on earnings from trading and advising on deals. The Wall Street firm wants to bulk up in areas like wealth management and expand its presence in regions outside the United States.

Article content “This acquisition allows us to accelerate our growth strategy and broaden our asset management platform,” Solomon said in a statement. NNIP, or NN Investment Partners, has $335 billion in assets under management, and the acquisition will double the total that Goldman Sachs manages in Europe to more than $600 billion. Goldman said NNIP’s 900 employees will join GS and the Netherlands will become “a significant location” in its European business. Goldman is the latest major financial firm to bulk up operations in the Netherlands in the wake of Britain’s departure from the European Union, though NNIP is based in The Hague, rather than Amsterdam, the country’s main financial hub. As part of the deal, NN Group, the Netherlands’ biggest insurer, has committed to leave its $190 billion portfolio of insurance assets under NNIP management after it joins Goldman.