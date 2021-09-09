Goldman Sachs hires McKinsey partner as co-head of Asia region By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company’s space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) hired a partner from McKinsey & Company to co-lead its operations in the Asia Pacific region outside of Japan, according to a memo sent to staff on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.

Kevin Sneader will join Goldman in Hong Kong in November as a partner and become a member of the Wall Street bank’s top management committee, according to the memo.

Sneader joined McKinsey in 1989 and rose through the ranks to serve as head of the firm’s Asian offices from 2014-2018. Most recently, he served as the consultancy’s global managing partner.

He will work with Todd Leland as co-president of the region. Leland also leads the investment banking division in the Asia Pacific area, outside of Japan.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR