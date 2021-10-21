Home Business Goldman Sachs, Freshfields working on possible Porsche IPO -manager magazin By Reuters

Goldman Sachs, Freshfields working on possible Porsche IPO -manager magazin By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and law firm Freshfields are among advisors working on a possible listing of Volkswagen (DE:)’s luxury unit Porsche AG, manager magazin reported on Thursday, without saying where it obtained the information.

Goldman and Freshfields both declined to comment. Volkswagen had no immediate comment.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters in May that the Porsche and Piech families, who control largest shareholder Porsche SE, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed.

Asked about the idea of a Porsche listing, talk of which has surfaced regularly in recent years, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess in July said that while the company continued to review its set-up its battery ramp-up was the priority.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©