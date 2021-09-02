Goldman Sachs Former London Headquarters Set for an Overhaul

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The owners of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s former London headquarters on Fleet Street has submitted plans to remodel the building after the investment bank’s lease came to an end.

Regis Fleet Street, a holding company owned by members of Qatar’s royal family, wants to update Peterborough Court to create 300,000 square feet (28,000 square meters) of modern office space with ground-floor stores, according to CoStar News, which reported on the application earlier Thursday.