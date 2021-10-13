Goldman Sachs COO Waldron warns of inflation risk By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:)’ Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday he believes inflation is the biggest single risk currently facing markets and the global economy.
“Inflation is the single biggest risk out there right now both in terms of the short-term risk it can have on the recovery and the longer term risk it can have in respect of emerging markets,” he said in a conversation held virtually by the Institute of International Finance.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.