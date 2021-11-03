Goldman Sachs boosts tokenization efforts with new partnership By Cointelegraph

American investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), a backer of major cryptocurrency firm Circle, is strengthening its tokenization efforts by partnering with the blockchain startup Digital Asset.
The partnership enables Goldman Sachs to use Daml, a development framework created by Digital Asset to allow financial institutions to build and execute agreements on blockchain, the company announced Wednesday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.