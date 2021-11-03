Goldman Sachs boosts tokenization efforts with new partnership By Cointelegraph

American investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), a backer of major cryptocurrency firm Circle, is strengthening its tokenization efforts by partnering with the blockchain startup Digital Asset.

The partnership enables Goldman Sachs to use Daml, a development framework created by Digital Asset to allow financial institutions to build and execute agreements on blockchain, the company announced Wednesday.