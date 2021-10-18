Goldman, JPMorgan Economists Expect BOE to Hike Rates Next Month

Article content (Bloomberg) — Economists at some of the world’s biggest banks are following investors in predicting the Bank of England will raise interest rates this year after Governor Andrew Bailey moved to reinforce signals of an imminent move to curb inflation. In a series of reports on Monday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and Credit Suisse Group AG brought forward their forecasts of rate hike to November and said they see more tightening next year. Bailey said Sunday that while monetary policy doesn’t have the tools to address price pressures caused by supply shocks, the central bank will “have to act” to prevent higher inflation expectations becoming more entrenched. He didn’t push back against aggressive money-market bets on borrowing costs rising this year.

Article content Allan Monks, an economist at JPMorgan in London, wrote that his best guess is “that Governor Bailey is trying to signal a swifter near-term response and knows he has the backing from the” core of the Monetary Policy Committee. Monks sees rates going up to 0.25% in November, and then hitting 0.75% by August. Goldman are even more hawkish, seeing three rate hikes at alternate meetings from next month, taking BOE’s benchmark rate to 0.75% by May, before a move to 1% by the end of next year Economists at the U.S. bank said they expect the U.K. economy to regain its pre-Covid size by October, accompanied by a strong jobs market. Inflation expectations, meanwhile, have “moved up significantly recently,” according to the bank’s own composite metric.