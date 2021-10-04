Golden State Warriors Player Andrew Wiggins Receives Vaccination Shot After Being Denied Religious Exemption

Recently there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the NBA with the start of the season right around the corner. As of recent, there have been talks about which players are vaccinated, and not vaccinated, and one player has recently gotten vaccinated after being denied religious exemption. According to ESPN, on Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Andrew Wiggins has now gotten a vaccination shot after being denied religious exemption. He said, “Andrew got vaccinated. He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”

Now that he has received a shot, he is eligible to play in home games. The San Francisco Dept. of Public Health announced that anyone 12 or over had to be fully vaccinated to attend indoor events.

After Steve Kerr acknowledged that the team and staff are now 100% vaccinated he said, “I’m not answering any of those questions. We’re done. It’s happened. That’s all anybody needs to know. We can talk about practice or games.”

Andrew Wiggins received a COVID-19 vaccination and will be eligible to play in home games this season. https://t.co/cEOqeReGSV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2021

Another player that has raised questions about his vaccination status is Kyrie Irving.

As we previously reported, last week during the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, Kyrie was physically absent but participated virtually. While answering questions from the press, he asked that his privacy be respected when the vaccination questions came about.

Many people have shared their thoughts about the situation, including Shaq who said, “Only thing I don’t like is, ‘Oh I like, can you know, respect my privacy?’ Once you sign up for this life, there is no privacy and you have to accept it. But if you’re on my team and you can’t play uh home games. I don’t want you around. Like we have a chance to win and you ain’t on the program, so go somewhere else, period.”

