Golden Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Article content

Third Quarter Business Summary

Produced 4,777 payable gold ounces and 12,196 payable silver ounces (4,942 gold equivalent (“AuEq”) ounces) with total cash costs, net of silver by-product credits, per payable ounce of gold of $865. 1

Sold 4,804 AuEq oz. in doré, with 1,042 AuEq oz. in doré inventory at the end of the quarter.

Reported grades processed of 4.0 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and 9 g/t silver during the quarter.

Processed at an average rate of 532 tonnes per day (“tpd”) during the quarter.

Reported several potentially resource-grade intercepts from exploration drilling at Rodeo. The program, which has the potential to expand the life of the Rodeo mine beyond the currently estimated life of around 2 ¼ years, concluded in October. Full results are expected before year end.

Continued limited scale test mining activities at Velardeña for further study of selective mining methods and to produce crushed run of mine material and sulfide concentrates for additional flotation separation studies and final optimization of a bio-oxidation plant design. Results of these studies are expected in Q1 2022, after which time the Company anticipates making a development decision.

1 Gold equivalents based on actual gold and silver prices realized during the third quarter 2021.

Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals, commented, “We are pleased to report our first-ever profitable quarter from mining operations based on continuing strong results from gold-silver production at Rodeo. We lowered our cash operating costs to $865 per payable gold ounce in the quarter. Looking forward, we remain on course to achieve the higher end of our 2021 production guidance of 12,000 – 14,000 oz gold and have already exceeded our guidance of 25,000 – 30,000 oz silver.”

Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

Management will be holding a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results and recent project updates. You are invited to join the webcast at Golden Minerals Q3 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast . Please plan to join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The webcast will also be available on the Golden Minerals website at http://www.goldenminerals.com after November 9, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Company reported revenue of $8.5 million from doré sales, $4.3 million costs of metals sold and $4.2 million in net operating margin in the third quarter 2021, all related to gold-silver production at the Rodeo mine. Exploration expenditures were $2.1 million during the quarter and included continued drilling at Rodeo targeting resource expansion, commencement of an initial drill program at the Sarita Este gold-copper project in Salta Province, Argentina, and other general exploration and holding costs related to the Company’s portfolio of exploration projects. Velardeña care and maintenance expenses were $0.4 million in the quarter and include costs related to test mining in advance of a production decision. El Quevar project expense was $0.1 million and includes costs of exploration and evaluation activities, care and maintenance, and property holding costs, net of reimbursements from Barrick Gold under the terms of an Earn-In Agreement. Administrative expenses totaled $0.9 million and include costs associated with being a public company that are incurred primarily by the Company’s corporate activities in support of the Rodeo Property, the Velardeña Properties, the Yoquivo project and the balance of the Company’s exploration portfolio. Net income was $0.4 million or $0.00 per share.