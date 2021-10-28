Gold Up as U.S. Bond Yields Fall By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was up on Thursday morning in Asia, boosted by a fall in U.S. bond yields. However, strong risk appetite in equity markets kept bullion’s gains in check.

edged up 0.13% to $1,801.15 by 12:14 AM ET (4:14 AM GMT), remaining above the $1,800 mark. The , which normally moves inversely to gold, inched up on Thursday while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a near two-week low.

“We are in a consolidation period for gold, but I think that eventually the policy tightening and inflation concerns should be positive for gold,” OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

“Earnings have been fairly impressive, and that is surprising a lot of people… U.S. tech stocks are a favorite place to go for many investors, which is dampening the demand for a safe haven right now,” he added.

Investors now await the and meetings expected later in the day. Both central banks are expected to keep policy unchanged with the ECB likely to push back against expectations for an interest rate hike in 2022, according to Reuters. They also await the on Nov. 3 for more clues on the asset tapering timeline.

In other precious metals, silver was steady at $24.04 per ounce, while platinum edged up 0.2% and palladium gained 0.4%.

