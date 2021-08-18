Gold trades flat as dollar strength offsets virus fears

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Gold prices were unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as the precious metal was caught between a firmer dollar and safe-haven demand driven by the Delta coronavirus variant fears.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,785.66 per ounce by 0103 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,787.20.

* The dollar hit a nine-month high against the euro on Wednesday and held near recent peaks on other majors.

* Gold often competes with the dollar as a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainties, with a higher dollar also making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies.