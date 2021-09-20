Gold subdued on dollar strength, Fed meet in focus

Article content

Gold prices inched lower on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar, while investors awaited guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it is likely to start withdrawing its bond-buying program.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,752.66 per ounce by 0050 GMT, while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,753.80.

* The dollar index hit a near one-month high, denting gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies.

* The Fed is expected to open the door to reducing its monthly bond purchases when it meets on Sept. 21-22, while tying any actual change to U.S. job growth in September and beyond.