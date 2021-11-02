Gold subdued as investors await Fed decision

Article content

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of a crucial U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to offer cues on future interest rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures.

Spot gold edged up 0.04% to $1,793.80 per ounce by 0903 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.03% to $1,795.10 per ounce.

“The theme of today’s market is the Fed and nothing else,” said Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank.

“I expect the Fed will announce the start of tapering but I do not see them giving a specific timing around a rate hike and that may lead to some disappointment because market participants are expecting something more specific that could push gold towards $1,800 per ounce or even beyond that.”