Gold steady as stagflation worries counter firmer dollar

Gold prices were flat on Monday as ‘stagflation’ expectations supported inflation hedge bullion, countering pressure from a stronger dollar that firmed on bets the Federal Reserve would not put off stimulus tapering.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,756.72 per ounce by 12:44 p.m. EDT (1644 GMT), while U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,757.40.

Support for gold “could be coming from some people thinking we have some stagflation at the moment, which is when gold is at its best, as inflation goes higher,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.