Gold steady as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data

Article content Gold held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by a slight pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s path on normalizing policy. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,762.00 per ounce by 0654 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,762.50. The dollar index was down 0.2%, after hitting a more than one-year high in the previous session. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell from a more than four-month peak scaled on Tuesday.

Article content “We’re going to get U.S. CPI data and those critical minutes from the September FOMC meeting, so I think there is capacity there for gold to get a directional catalyst after this period of consolidation,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said. “If CPI registers hotter, then we are probably looking at expectations that the Fed could need to move faster in raising rates.” The U.S. consumer price inflation data is due at 1230 GMT, while the minutes from the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 policy meeting will be released at 1800 GMT. Three Fed policymakers said on Tuesday the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin withdrawing its crisis-era support, cementing expectations the Fed will start tapering as soon as next month.