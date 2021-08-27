Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

* On Thursday, Federal Reserve’s hawkish policymakers urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases they feel have become ineffective, if not downright harmful.

* The dollar held firm after bouncing off a one-week low in the previous session.

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.68 per ounce by 0104 GMT.

Gold prices were steady on Friday, as investors awaited Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole symposium after some U.S. central bank officials called for paring bond purchases.

Article content

* St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, along with Kansas City Fed president Esther George and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan, also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in separate interviews, a day before Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

* China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong fell nearly 29% in July after a sharp rise in June, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

* Caution also set in the market following Islamic State’s suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Kabul airport, that killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops.

* Silver was flat at $23.54 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $982.52.

* Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,396.69.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Consumption Adjusted MM July 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug 1400 US Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks about the economic

outlook in a keynote address at the annual

economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)