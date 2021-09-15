Gold steady above $1,800 as U.S. inflation raises doubts on Fed taper timeline

Article content

Gold prices held above the key psychological level of $1,800 as the dollar and bond yields came under pressure after a tamer-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation led to uncertainty on when the U.S. central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,802.86 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT on Wednesday, having hit a one-week peak of $1,808.50 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,803.80.

* Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up just 0.1% last month, compared with an expected increase of 0.3%. That was the smallest gain in six months suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints.