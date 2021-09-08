Gold steadies below $1,800 as firm dollar, yields weigh

Article content

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after slipping 1.6% in the previous session when it breached the key psychological level of $1,800, as gains in the dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hurt bullion’s appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 0116 GMT, hovering slightly above the more than one-week low of $1,791.90 hit on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,799.40.

* The dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers.

* The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 1.385% on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.