Gold steadies as investors await U.S. inflation data for taper cues

Gold steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for clues as to when the central bank would start withdrawing its pandemic stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,760.46 per ounce by 0015 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,761.20.

* Three Fed policymakers said on Tuesday the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its crisis-era support, cementing expectations the Fed will start to taper its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month.