Gold stalls for Fed direction on tapering

Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors steered clear of making big bets ahead of expected cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the next step in its tapering strategy.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,772.90 per ounce by 10:15 am EDT (1415 GMT), while U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,773.70.

The sentiment is nervous and quiet as markets remain in “wait-and-see” mode ahead of the Fed announcement, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

In case the central bank “expresses a bit of a concern for growth starting to slow down, it could be taken as a positive for gold, because that could indicate the Fed will not be hitting the brakes as hard as the market would have thought,” Hansen said.