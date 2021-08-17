Gold slips off one-week high as dollar gains upper hand

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices retreated slightly from a more than one-week peak on Tuesday as some investors opted for the dollar instead as surging COVID-19 Delta variant cases posed a threat to a global economic recovery. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.02 per ounce by 1:59 p.m. EDT (1759 GMT) after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% lower at 1,787.80 per ounce. The stronger dollar is adding some pressure on the metals, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Article content “U.S. Treasury yields are giving gold a little bit of cover, and we’re seeing a higher probability of inflation without rising interest rates,” Pavilonis said. The dollar index jumped 0.5%, also benefiting some safe haven interest as disappointing U.S. retail sales data, rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and turmoil in Afghanistan dented appetite for riskier assets such as equities. Gold often competes with the dollar as a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainties, with a higher dollar also making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies. The market’s focus now turns to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday for cues on the U.S. central bank’s stimulus tapering.