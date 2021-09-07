Gold slips as uptick in yields, dollar dent appeal

Article content

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, retreating further from a 2-1/2 month peak hit last week, as a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields dented demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $1,813.60 per ounce by 0902 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,815.80.

“The dollar has continued to strengthen a tad and the bond yields are moving higher ahead of the auction, sapping some of the demand in the gold market,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“In addition, the market is also starting to get a bit nervous because of another failed attempt to break above this key area of resistance around the $1,835 level”