Gold slips as dollar steadies, inflation concerns cap losses

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar edged higher, but lingering inflation concerns kept bullion close to a more than one-week peak hit in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched 0.2% lower to $1,765.41 per ounce by 0530 GMT, after hitting $1,770.41, its highest since Sept. 23, on Monday. U.S. gold futures were 0.1% lower at $1,766.20.

* The dollar index edged up, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies.

* Top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai on Monday pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump while pressing Beijing in “frank” talks over its failure to keep promises made in Trump’s trade deal and end harmful industrial policies.