Gold slips as dollar scales multi-month high on Fed minutes

Article content Gold prices fell on Thursday as a jump in the U.S. dollar made bullion more expensive for other currency holders after minutes from Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed tapering of its massive stimulus is possible this year. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,778.66 per ounce by 0832 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,780.70. “July U.S. Fed minutes highlighted a view to begin tapering support for the economy, which is driving a stronger USD, thus weakening the gold price,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

Article content “Gold is expected to trend lower, driven by a strengthening USD. A drop in risk sentiment and further support from the Fed with regards to monetary and fiscal support is required to see gold above $1,800.” The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high as global markets went into a tailspin after Fed minutes showed policymakers expected to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out. The greenback, which often competes with gold as a safe-haven, also benefited from concerns over a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, analysts said. Fed policymakers noted the next few months’ jobs reports will be crucial, with solid gains needed to meet the U.S. central bank’s expectations and show that the coronavirus has not begun to again slow the economy.

Article content Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, the Fed’s tapering would tackle both those conditions thereby diminishing gold’s appeal. “From a technical point of view, we can find a first support zone placed at $1,760, while $1,790 remains a key resistance zone.” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis, in a note. Silver dropped 1.2% to $23.21 per ounce. Platinum slipped 2.4% to $970.40 to a more than one-week low. Palladium fell 1.5% to $2,389.68 per ounce, its lowest level since March 16. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

