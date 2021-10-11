Gold slips as dollar rally eclipses stagflation worries

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Monday, weighed by a rallying dollar on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would not put off stimulus tapering, although stagflation expectations limited losses in inflation-hedge bullion.

Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,754.54 per ounce by 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,755.7.

“The dollar is the main factor,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

While the dollar’s dominance could last until the Fed announces tapering, “the downside pressure on gold is starting to near its end, and we are approaching a peak where gold can finally stabilize and ultimately regain its historically longer bullish trend,” Moya added.