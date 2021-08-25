Gold slides 1% on dollar strength, Fed verdict in focus

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold retreated 1% on Wednesday, sliding further below the $1,800 level as the dollar ticked higher and investors hoped for a timeline for the tapering of economic support from the U.S. Federal Reserve at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,786.01 per ounce by 10:43 am EDT (1443 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,788.10. Bullion rallied 1.4% on Monday to the highest in nearly three weeks, driven by a broad retreat in the dollar this week. Prices have however, been on a downward trajectory as the dollar steadied off a one-week low, limiting appetite for the metal as a stronger dollar increases its price for holders of other currencies.