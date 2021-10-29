Gold set for weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar slip

Article content Gold prices were set on Friday for a third straight weekly gain, supported by a retreat in U.S. bond yields and dollar with investors focussing on the Federal Reserve’s response to inflationary pressure and concerns over tepid economic growth. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,796.31 per ounce, as of 0628 GMT, but gained 0.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,796.20. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were set to mark their worst week in three months, reducing the opportunity cost of non-yielding bullion.

Article content The U.S. dollar was headed for a third straight weekly decline, making gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Investors now await next week’s Fed policy meeting, after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace last quarter. “The baseline is that the Fed wants to be done tapering by mid-2022, but there’s the risk of a more hawkish Fed if it suggests it could be open to tapering faster, which should strengthen the dollar and weaken gold,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said. “Gold should see a slow grind lower towards $1,700 and possibly under it into year-end.” Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields and the dollar up, denting gold’s appeal.