Gold set for weekly gain as central banks defer rate hikes

Article content Gold prices were on track for a weekly gain on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England stood pat on interest rates despite growing inflationary risks, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy has helped drive gold sharply higher since the financial crisis of the late 2000s, with low interest rates cutting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,796.64 per ounce, as of 0714 GMT, and gained 0.8% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,798.20.

Article content The Fed said on Wednesday it will begin paring its monthly bond purchases with plans to end them in 2022, but stuck to its long-held view that high inflation would prove “transitory” and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. The decision prompted benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to retreat from recent highs of around 1.6%. Given the Fed’s view and inflationary pressures, gold should find some support at current levels, ANZ analysts said in a note. “Still, we expect prices to retreat in 2022 as economic recovery develops.” A day after the Fed’s decision, the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first big central bank to raise rates since the pandemic.