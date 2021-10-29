Gold set for third weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar tumble

Article content Gold prices on Friday were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce. * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were set for their biggest weekly decline since early September, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Article content * The U.S. dollar was also headed for a third weekly decline. A weaker greenback makes gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. * European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde acknowledged higher inflation on Thursday, but pushed back against market bets that price pressures would trigger an interest rate hike as soon as next year. * Market participants now await the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due on Nov. 3. * Investors are gauging what a furious flattening of the U.S. yield curve suggests about expectations for growth and how aggressively the U.S. Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy in the face of surging inflation. * The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, data on Thursday showed.