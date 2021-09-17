Gold set for second weekly loss as firmer dollar dents appeal

Article content

Gold prices were set for a second weekly loss as a firmer dollar dented the metal’s allure for holders of other currencies while investors await a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on how soon the central bank will start to taper stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,754.86 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT on Friday.

* Bullion slipped as much as 2.7% on Thursday, and dropped 1.8% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,755.00.

* The dollar held near three-week highs against a basket of major currencies after a raft of strong U.S. economic data rekindled expectations for earlier policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.