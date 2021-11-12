Gold set for best week since May as inflation fears grow

Article content

Gold prices were on track to post their best week in six months on Friday, with bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge burnished by a surge in U.S. consumer prices.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,862.09 per ounce by 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), en route to a weekly gain of about 2.5%. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,862.20.

Gold has gained as much as $110 since Nov. 3, bolstered by deepening fears of inflation and reassurances from key central banks that interest rates would remain low for the time being.