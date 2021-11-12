Gold set for best week in 6 months on inflation woes

Article content

Gold was flat on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly jump in six months, as high U.S. consumer prices drove interest in the metal as an inflation hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,860.81 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after leaping to a five-month peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% to $1,862.20.

* The metal is on track for its biggest weekly gain since May 7, rising 2.3% so far.

* Inflation pushed more broadly through the economy in October again challenging the Federal Reserve’s outlook for only “transitory” price increases, offsetting recent wage hikes in a blow to consumers.