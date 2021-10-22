Gold rises, set for weekly gain on softer dollar

Article content

Gold inched higher and was poised for a second weekly gain on Friday, as a softer dollar provided some respite against higher U.S. bond yields and rising expectations that central banks could begin easing economic support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,785.00 per ounce by 0216 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,786.00.

* Bullion prices were en route to a second week of gains, aided by a weaker dollar which was set to decline this week.

* Bullion prices have traded in a broad $1,749-$1,800 range so far this month, with a steep rally in U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields limiting its upside.