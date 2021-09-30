Gold rises, but still on shaky ground as Fed taper looms

Article content

Gold stabilized on Thursday after two days of losses, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, but gains were kept in check by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start tapering its monetary support.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,729.26 per ounce by 0920 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,730.70.

Gold is being offered some reprieve from the dollar taking a breather, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

But heightened prospects for the Fed’s tapering, now widely expected to commence in November, and chances of Treasury yields continuing to gain are expected to heap more downward pressure on the zero-yielding precious metal, Tan added.