Gold rises above $1,800 as dollar dips on doubts Fed will taper soon

Article content Gold vaulted over the key $1,800 psychological level on Monday as a retreat in the dollar pushed investors to bullion, with rising coronavirus cases driving expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay tapering of economic support. Spot gold jumped 1.3% to $1,803.29 at 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), after scaling its highest since Aug. 5 at $1,806.23. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.3% at $1,806.3 per ounce. “Stocks are up, dollar is down, and it’s all being driven right now by the likelihood that the Federal Reserve might push back tapering further due to the Delta variant” (of the coronavirus), said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.