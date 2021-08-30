Gold prices hit 3-1/2-week high on Powell’s dovish tone

Article content

Gold prices scaled on Monday to their highest in more than three weeks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on the timeline for paring economic support at the Jackson Hole economic conference.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,819.71 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a peak since Aug. 4 at $1,820.50.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,823.10.

* On Friday, Powell offered no signal on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be “this year” and indicated it will remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates.