Gold prices firm on Delta variant threat, dollar retreat

Article content Gold prices edged higher on Monday after the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs, while investor concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen the global economic recovery also lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.48 per ounce, as of 0403 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,788.80. The dollar index was down 0.2%, moving away from the 9-1/2-month high hit last week, lifting gold’s allure for holders of other currencies.

Article content “The Delta variant is throwing sort of a spanner into the works on how likely and how soon we could see a tapering announcement,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a strong supporter for tapering stimulus, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially. In the clearest sign yet of the impact of the Delta variant on the Federal Reserve’s plans, COVID-19 restrictions have prompted the U.S. central bank to schedule its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 27 virtually and not in person as planned. Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a speech at the event on the economic outlook. Gold’s advance has, thus, far been capped largely by concerns over the Fed’s tapering, OCBC analysts said in a note.