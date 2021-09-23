Gold prices ease as Fed signals quicker-than-expected rate hikes

Article content

Gold prices dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled easing its monthly bond purchases by next year and a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, which could increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,762.33 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, while U.S. gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,762.10.

* In its policy statement on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said it could start paring bond purchases as soon as November and that half of the Fed officials were ready to raise interest rates next year in response to inflation.