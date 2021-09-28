Gold prices dip on rising dollar, bond yields

Article content

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited more cues from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank’s monetary policy shift.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,748.01 per ounce by 0115 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,747.50.

* The dollar index was up 0.1%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Overnight, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest level in three months.