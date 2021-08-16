Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices hovered near a one-week high on Monday, as a plunge in U.S. consumer sentiment allayed some concerns of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20. * U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early-August to its lowest level in a decade, amid rising concerns over the Delta variant that could prompt Federal Reserve policymakers to pause decisions to pull back pandemic-era stimulus.