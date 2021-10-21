Gold nudges higher as weaker dollar lends support

Article content

Gold prices inched up on Thursday, extending gains into a third session as a softer dollar made the metal cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,784.96 per ounce by 0146 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,784.60.

* Bullion prices have traded between $1,759 and $1,788 this week. A weaker dollar on Thursday kept the metal close to the higher end of this range.

* Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday while the central bank should begin winding down its stimulus measures, it was too soon for interest rate hikes.