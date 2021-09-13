Gold moves in tight range as investors await inflation data

Article content

Gold prices were stuck in a narrow range on Monday, with cautious investors awaiting readings on U.S. consumer prices that could be crucial to Federal Reserve’s decision on when to exit its super-supportive policy.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,791.01 per ounce by 0318 GMT, after posting a weekly decline of 2.1%.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,791.90

“There’s the belief that if the inflation does run away, the Fed will have to stamp on it and that means faster tapering and interest rate hikes sooner than expected. That won’t be good for gold,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.