Gold miners Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake propose $13.5 billion mega-merger

Article content Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., largest and second-largest gold producers in Canada, on Tuesday announced an all-stock merger, valued at around $13.5 billion that creates a new gold mining giant with its center of gravity in Canada.

Article content The merged entity would keep the Agnico Eagle name and produce about 2.5 of its 3.4 million ounces of gold per year from mines in Canada. The deal comes about one year after gold, a traditional safe haven in times of economic uncertainty, reached an all-time peak at US$2,067 per ounce in August 2020. But in the past 12 months, the price of gold has slipped 7.75 per cent to US$1,738 per ounce, and investor enthusiasm for gold miners has dampened. The share prices of Agnico and Kirkland Lake stock have declined during that period by 39 per cent and 20.4 per cent, respectively, to $63.65 and $51.78. Sean Boyd, chief executive of Agnico Eagle would become executive chairman of the merged entity, while Tony Makuch, chief executive of Kirkland Lake would retain his title. Both emphasized that the combination would create regional synergies and estimated at least $2 billion in savings during the next decade.

Article content “We’ve always said it’s not about how many ounces you produce annually,” Boyd told the Financial Post, “It’s more about where the mines are, what jurisdictions they’re in.” This is a merger that’s being put together to create a strength on strength Tony Makuch Boyd said the two companies have a large geographic overlap in their asset base, with a string of exploration properties, mines and ore processing facilities located in close proximity to each other around Quebec and Ontario. Both companies also are headquartered in Toronto, but the new entity would use Agnico’s existing office. Founded in 1957, Agnico has produced roughly 2 million ounces of gold annually from mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico. By comparison, Kirkland Lake emerged over the past few years as a major gold producer by rehabilitating two existing mines — Fosterville in Australia and Macassa in Ontario. Last December, it paid a roughly 27 per cent premium to purchase Detour Gold Corp. for roughly $4.9 billion, and increased its production to about 1.4 million ounces per year.

Article content Analysts’ response was mixed with some questioning the timing and whether the small premium might start a bidding war. Agnico and Kirkland Lake’s share prices both fell on Tuesday, closing down by 1.22 and 7.7 per cent to $63.03 and $51.38, respectively. Under the proposed merger, each Kirkland Lake share is valued at .7935 of an Agnico share — a one per cent premium to the 10-day volume weighted average trading prices as of Friday. Agnico shareholders would control 54 per cent of the new entity while Kirkland Lake shareholders would hold 46 per cent. Two-thirds of Kirkland Lake shareholders need to approve the combination, which is not expected to close before December. The low premium ties into a gold mining sector trend that dates to at least 2018 when Toronto-headquartered Barrick Gold announced a no-premium all-stock merger with Randgold Resources Ltd. valued at US$6 billion. The following year, Colorado-based Newmont Corp. announced its acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. valued at roughly US$10 billion.

Article content The new Agnico entity would have an estimated $24 billion market capitalization, smaller only than Newmont and Barrick. Boyd said there are some obvious synergies: For instance, Agnico has identified hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold in Ontario in close proximity to Kirkland Lake’s existing facilities near its Macassa mine. It also has exploration properties near Kirkland Lake’s Holt complex, which is currently idled; and its mines in Quebec are also close by, located along what is considered a similar if not the same geologic trend. “This is a merger that’s being put together to create a strength on strength,” Makuch told analysts on Tuesday morning, adding “Nobody is trying to fix a problem here.” Still, the deal came weeks after Kirkland Lake announced an exploration campaign had added 10 million ounces to the company’s reserves at its Detour Lake Mine in Ontario, a gain that a few analysts said has not yet been reflected in the share price.

Article content Josh Wolfson, an analyst at RBC, questioned the timing of the deal and whether “a merger of this size really dilutes” growth opportunities for Kirkland Lake shareholders. Meanwhile, Ovais Habib, an analyst at Scotia Capital Inc., called the deal synergies “compelling” because both companies operate in stable political jurisdictions and are seen as low-cost producers. But Habib noted that Kirkland Lake’s shares have risen since Friday, adding “for this reason, we think interloper odds are higher than usual.” Tariq Fahad, analyst at Credit Suisse, offered a more positive take, predicting the proposed merger would lead to a “premium valuation.” “The combined company will have the highest quality portfolio — in terms of lowest costs, best jurisdictions, and ESG performance — among senior gold companies,” Fahad wrote.

