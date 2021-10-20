Gold jumps on softer dollar, inflation fears

Article content

Gold prices jumped on Wednesday, after the dollar weakened, as worries over rising inflation and supply chain issues boosted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,784.96 per ounce by 12:26 p.m. ET (1626 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery advanced 0.8% to $1,784.20 per ounce.

The dollar dipped, making gold more appealing to holders of foreign currencies.

“There is a global concern on what is going on with supply crunches and the lack of action from the Federal Reserve. It seems like the Fed is behind the ball on inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.