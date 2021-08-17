Gold inches lower as firm dollar overshadows safe-haven appeal

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar outweighed safe-haven demand due to intensifying coronavirus Delta variant cases and ease in bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,785.80 per ounce by 0347 GMT, lingering below an over one-week peak of $1,788.97 touched on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,788.00. The U.S. dollar, also often seen as the ultimate safe-haven currency, was up 0.1%. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that there seemed to be a little bit of demand for dollar but it was not really turning gold off completely because there was a possibility that the Federal Reserve would not push forward any taper agenda at the Jackson Hole symposium.